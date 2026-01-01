$26,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2025 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,100KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fusion Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-72669RJB
- Mileage 42,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2025 Kia Seltos