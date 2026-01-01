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Used 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2025 Kia Seltos

37,768 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14437144

2025 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
37,768KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-72700RJB
  • Mileage 37,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX

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877-243-9104

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$27,500

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2025 Kia Seltos