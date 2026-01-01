$27,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
36,185KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Mistral
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD 37,768 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD 42,100 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT FWD 39,174 KM $21,700 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2025 Volkswagen Taos