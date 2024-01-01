Menu
Len's Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

2001 Honda GL1800

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2001 Honda GL1800

2001 Honda GL1800

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1HFSC47561A000644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
