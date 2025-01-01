$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5
WARRANTY AVAILABLE, CONVERTIBLE!
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5
WARRANTY AVAILABLE, CONVERTIBLE!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,963KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NB353130311641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 162,963 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
1993 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King EXCELLENT BUY!, GOOD CONDITION! 63,271 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2023 Honda MOTORCYCLE Low KM'S! , Honda Monkey!, Immaculate CD! 250 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lens Automotive
519-587-5041
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5