2003 Mazda Miata MX-5

162,963 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5

WARRANTY AVAILABLE, CONVERTIBLE!

12770237

2003 Mazda Miata MX-5

WARRANTY AVAILABLE, CONVERTIBLE!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,963KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1NB353130311641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 162,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2003 Mazda Miata MX-5