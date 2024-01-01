Menu
This clean, sporty little 2-seater is ready to hit the road for your summer cruisin. Call today to learn more about this rear-wheel drive coupe.

 

Len's Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

175,905 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Chrysler Crossfire

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,905KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3AN69L34X018113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 175,905 KM

Vehicle Description

This clean, sporty little 2-seater is ready to hit the road for your summer cruisin'. Call today to learn more about this rear-wheel drive coupe.

 

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2004 Chrysler Crossfire