2004 Honda GL1800

79,110 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2004 Honda GL1800

2004 Honda GL1800

Trike

2004 Honda GL1800

Trike

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10330974
  • Stock #: 9024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 79,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Len's Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len's Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

