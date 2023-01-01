2004 Honda GL1800

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 1 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10330974

10330974 Stock #: 9024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Trike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Passengers 2

Mileage 79,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.