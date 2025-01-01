2006 Honda VT750

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=186 data-end=237><strong data-start=186 data-end=237>2006 Honda VT 750cc - ( $ 2000 )</strong></p><p data-start=239 data-end=305><strong data-start=239 data-end=251>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis<br data-start=277 data-end=280 /><strong data-start=280 data-end=291>Contact</strong>: 905-971-5041</p><p data-start=307 data-end=524>This 2006 Honda VT 750cc is a clean, classic cruiser that’s ready to hit the road. It features <strong data-start=402 data-end=423>custom handlebars</strong>, <strong data-start=425 data-end=440>body decals</strong>, and <strong data-start=446 data-end=468>quality saddlebags</strong> that give it a distinctive look and added practicality.</p><p data-start=526 data-end=697>The bike is <strong data-start=538 data-end=571>running and in good condition</strong>, making it an ideal buy for both new and experienced riders who want a dependable and stylish ride without breaking the bank.</p><p data-start=699 data-end=716><strong data-start=699 data-end=713>Highlights</strong>:</p><ul data-start=717 data-end=942><li data-start=717 data-end=740><p data-start=719 data-end=740>750cc V-Twin Engine</p></li><li data-start=741 data-end=769><p data-start=743 data-end=769>Smooth Running Condition</p></li><li data-start=770 data-end=791><p data-start=772 data-end=791>Custom Handlebars</p></li><li data-start=792 data-end=825><p data-start=794 data-end=825>Body Decals for a Unique Look</p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=859><p data-start=828 data-end=859>Saddlebags in Great Condition</p></li><li data-start=860 data-end=889><p data-start=862 data-end=889>Comfortable Cruiser Style</p></li><li data-start=890 data-end=922><p data-start=892 data-end=922>Sold As-Is – Excellent Value</p></li><li data-start=923 data-end=942><p data-start=925 data-end=942>Trades Considered</p></li></ul><p data-start=944 data-end=1065>Whether youre looking for a weekend cruiser or an everyday ride, this bike offers solid performance and classic styling.</p><p data-start=1067 data-end=1184><strong data-start=1067 data-end=1096>Call or text 905-971-5041</strong> to arrange a viewing or discuss trade options.<br data-start=1143 data-end=1146 /><strong data-start=1146 data-end=1158>Location</strong>: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis</p>

2006 Honda VT750

45,838 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Honda VT750

AS IS, GOOD BUY!

Watch This Vehicle
12900734

2006 Honda VT750

AS IS, GOOD BUY!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1756131079
  2. 1756131079
  3. 1756131079
  4. 1756131079
  5. 1756131080
  6. 1756131079
  7. 1756131079
  8. 1756131079
  9. 1756131079
  10. 1756131079
  11. 1756131079
  12. 1756131079
  13. 1756131079
  14. 1756131079
  15. 1756131079
  16. 1756131079
  17. 1756131079
  18. 1756131079
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,838KM
As Is Condition
VIN 45838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,838 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Honda VT 750cc - ( $ 2000 )

Location: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis
Contact: 905-971-5041

This 2006 Honda VT 750cc is a clean, classic cruiser that’s ready to hit the road. It features custom handlebars, body decals, and quality saddlebags that give it a distinctive look and added practicality.

The bike is running and in good condition, making it an ideal buy for both new and experienced riders who want a dependable and stylish ride without breaking the bank.

Highlights:

  • 750cc V-Twin Engine

  • Smooth Running Condition

  • Custom Handlebars

  • Body Decals for a Unique Look

  • Saddlebags in Great Condition

  • Comfortable Cruiser Style

  • Sold As-Is – Excellent Value

  • Trades Considered

Whether you're looking for a weekend cruiser or an everyday ride, this bike offers solid performance and classic styling.

Call or text 905-971-5041 to arrange a viewing or discuss trade options.
Location: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Additional Features

CUSTOM DECALS ON THE BODY
CUSTOM HANDLE BARS
AUTO TURN ON THE HEADLIGHTS
SADDLE BAGS GOOD QUALITY
NO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS RELATING TO LIGHTS
STARTS FINE HOLDS CHARGE WELL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2006 Honda VT750 AS IS, GOOD BUY! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2006 Honda VT750 AS IS, GOOD BUY! 45,838 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte FULL FINANCING! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2021 Kia Forte FULL FINANCING! WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE! 129,109 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE! TRADE IN'S WELCOME! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE! TRADE IN'S WELCOME! 2,406 KM $69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2006 Honda VT750