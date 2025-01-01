$2,000+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda VT750
AS IS, GOOD BUY!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Sold As Is
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 45,838 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Honda VT 750cc - ( $ 2000 )
This 2006 Honda VT 750cc is a clean, classic cruiser that’s ready to hit the road. It features custom handlebars, body decals, and quality saddlebags that give it a distinctive look and added practicality.
The bike is running and in good condition, making it an ideal buy for both new and experienced riders who want a dependable and stylish ride without breaking the bank.
Highlights:
750cc V-Twin Engine
Smooth Running Condition
Custom Handlebars
Body Decals for a Unique Look
Saddlebags in Great Condition
Comfortable Cruiser Style
Sold As-Is – Excellent Value
Trades Considered
Whether you're looking for a weekend cruiser or an everyday ride, this bike offers solid performance and classic styling.
Call or text 905-971-5041 to arrange a viewing or discuss trade options.
Vehicle Features
519-587-5041