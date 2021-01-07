Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC C8500

121,755 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2007 GMC C8500

2007 GMC C8500

DUMP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC C8500

DUMP TRUCK

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,755KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559686
  • Stock #: 9062
  • VIN: 1GDP8C1B27F426350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9062
  • Mileage 121,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

am/fm
AIR BRAKES
PTO
Izuzu Engine
PINTLE HOOK
6-Speed Allison Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2013 Nissan Rogue S ...
 48,256 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV
 113,783 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster S...
 108,691 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory