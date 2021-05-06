Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac G5

196,595 KM

Details Description Features

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G5

2007 Pontiac G5

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G5

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1622474569
  2. 1622474570
  3. 1622474570
  4. 1622474570
  5. 1622474569
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

196,595KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7124170
  • Stock #: 9002
  • VIN: 1G2AJ15FX77188925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9002
  • Mileage 196,595 KM

Vehicle Description

As stated by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Act, 2002, the following statement must be included on any and all as-is vehicle advertisements: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. The price of this vehicle is subject to HST and license fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
CD Player
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2007 Chevrolet HHR LT
 170,713 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 222,479 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC C5500 4x4 D...
 115,499 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory