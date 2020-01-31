Menu
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,834KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4662426
  • Stock #: 7003
  • VIN: 1G1AL15F987146603
Red
Black
Sedan
Gasoline
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

As stated by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Act, 2002, the following statement must be included on any and all as-is vehicle advertisements: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. The price of this vehicle is subject to HST and license fees.

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Cloth Interior
  • 2.2L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

