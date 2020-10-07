Menu
2008 Ford F-150

215,622 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Sport Ext. Cab

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

215,622KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 9034
  • VIN: 1FTPX12V88KD78737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9034
  • Mileage 215,622 KM

Vehicle Description

As stated by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Act, 2002, the following statement must be included on any and all as-is vehicle advertisements: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. The price of this vehicle is subject to HST and license fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
MP3
Driver Information Centre
5.4L
Window Air Deflectors
Rear View Mirror Back Up Camer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

