Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kawasaki Vulcan

12,741 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2009 Kawasaki Vulcan

2009 Kawasaki Vulcan

1700 Trike

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kawasaki Vulcan

1700 Trike

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1684942672
  2. 1684942688
  3. 1684942691
  4. 1684942689
  5. 1684942690
  6. 1684942691
  7. 1684942691
  8. 1684942691
  9. 1684942691
  10. 1684942689
  11. 1684942691
  12. 1684942690
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984692
  • Stock #: 9010
  • VIN: JKBVNRA159A000947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

V-twin
Trunk Carpet
Aqua Shields
Independent suspension
Upgraded Aluminum Wheels
Parking Brake Kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lens Automotive

2009 Kawasaki Vulcan...
 12,741 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Rewaco RF2 LT-2...
 31,064 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 14,000 KM
$94,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory