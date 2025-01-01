Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

159,725 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

TRADE IN'S WELCOME! NO ACCIDENTS!

Watch This Vehicle
12770243

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

TRADE IN'S WELCOME! NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1752856838
  2. 1752856836
  3. 1752856836
  4. 1752856836
  5. 1752856836
  6. 1752856836
  7. 1752856836
  8. 1752856836
  9. 1752856836
  10. 1752856836
  11. 1752856836
  12. 1752856836
  13. 1752856836
  14. 1752856837
  15. 1752856837
  16. 1752856837
  17. 1752856837
  18. 1752856837
  19. 1752856837
  20. 1752856837
  21. 1752856837
  22. 1752856837
  23. 1752856837
  24. 1752856837
  25. 1752856837
  26. 1752856837
  27. 1752856837
  28. 1752856837
  29. 1752856837
  30. 1752856837
  31. 1752856837
  32. 1752856837
  33. 1752856837
  34. 1752856837
  35. 1752856837
  36. 1752856838
  37. 1752856838
  38. 1752856838
  39. 1752856838
  40. 1752856838
  41. 1752856838
  42. 1752856838
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,725KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWML3C53ATX51124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 159,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 1993 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King EXCELLENT BUY!, GOOD CONDITION! for sale in Jarvis, ON
1993 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King EXCELLENT BUY!, GOOD CONDITION! 63,271 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 ACCIDENT FREE! LOW MILEAGE, EXCELLENT CONDITION! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2011 RAM 1500 ACCIDENT FREE! LOW MILEAGE, EXCELLENT CONDITION! 92,215 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Honda MOTORCYCLE Low KM'S! , Honda Monkey!, Immaculate CD! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2023 Honda MOTORCYCLE Low KM'S! , Honda Monkey!, Immaculate CD! 250 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman