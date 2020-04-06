Menu
2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD

2011 Cadillac CTS

AWD

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,842KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4860429
  • Stock #: 9039-
  • VIN: 1G6DC5EY6B0115938
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Controls
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Driver's Memory Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Driver Information Centre
  • 3L

