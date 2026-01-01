$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 282,323 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited
Price: $9,995 + Taxes & Licensing
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Vehicle Overview
This 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a well-equipped seven-passenger minivan that offers exceptional comfort, premium features, and outstanding versatility. With a clean Carfax report showing no reported accidents and being sold safety certified, this Town & Country is an excellent choice for growing families or anyone looking for a spacious, feature-rich vehicle at an affordable price.
The Limited trim represents the highest level of luxury available for this model, combining premium interior finishes with thoughtful technology and convenience features designed to make every trip more enjoyable.
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Comfort & Interior
Inside, you’ll find premium leather-appointed seating, heated front and second-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and spacious seating for up to seven passengers. Chrysler’s innovative Stow ’n Go seating system provides exceptional flexibility, allowing the interior to quickly adapt from passenger seating to generous cargo space.
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Entertainment & Convenience
Long trips become more enjoyable thanks to the factory dual Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with two rear screens, allowing rear passengers to stay entertained throughout the journey. Push-button start, proximity key entry, remote start, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, rear climate controls, and a premium sound system all contribute to an upscale ownership experience.
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Vehicle Highlights
✓ Seven Passenger Seating
✓ Clean Carfax Report Available
✓ No Reported Accidents
✓ Sold Safety Certified
✓ Premium Limited Trim Package
✓ Good Overall Condition
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Additional Services
• Financing Available Upon Request
• Extended Warranty Protection Available
• In-House Vehicle Servicing
• Rust Check Protection Services
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Why Buy From Us?
For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to delivering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable vehicle-buying experience before and after the sale.
Contact us today for more information, financing options, or to arrange a viewing and test drive.
Vehicle Features
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