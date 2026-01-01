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<p><strong>2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Price: $9,995 + Taxes & Licensing</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Vehicle Overview</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>This 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a well-equipped seven-passenger minivan that offers exceptional comfort, premium features, and outstanding versatility. With a clean Carfax report showing no reported accidents and being sold safety certified, this Town & Country is an excellent choice for growing families or anyone looking for a spacious, feature-rich vehicle at an affordable price.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>The Limited trim represents the highest level of luxury available for this model, combining premium interior finishes with thoughtful technology and convenience features designed to make every trip more enjoyable.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Comfort & Interior</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Inside, you’ll find premium leather-appointed seating, heated front and second-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and spacious seating for up to seven passengers. Chrysler’s innovative Stow ’n Go seating system provides exceptional flexibility, allowing the interior to quickly adapt from passenger seating to generous cargo space.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Entertainment & Convenience</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Long trips become more enjoyable thanks to the factory dual Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with two rear screens, allowing rear passengers to stay entertained throughout the journey. Push-button start, proximity key entry, remote start, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, rear climate controls, and a premium sound system all contribute to an upscale ownership experience.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Vehicle Highlights</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ Seven Passenger Seating</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ Clean Carfax Report Available</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ No Reported Accidents</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ Sold Safety Certified</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ Premium Limited Trim Package</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>✓ Good Overall Condition</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Services</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>• Financing Available Upon Request</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>• Extended Warranty Protection Available</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>• In-House Vehicle Servicing</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>• Rust Check Protection Services</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Why Buy From Us?</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to delivering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable vehicle-buying experience before and after the sale.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Contact us today for more information, financing options, or to arrange a viewing and test drive.</strong></p>

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

282,323 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14432110

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
282,323KM
Good Condition
VIN 2A4RR6DG3BR640424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 282,323 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited

 

Price: $9,995 + Taxes & Licensing

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Vehicle Overview

 

This 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a well-equipped seven-passenger minivan that offers exceptional comfort, premium features, and outstanding versatility. With a clean Carfax report showing no reported accidents and being sold safety certified, this Town & Country is an excellent choice for growing families or anyone looking for a spacious, feature-rich vehicle at an affordable price.

 

The Limited trim represents the highest level of luxury available for this model, combining premium interior finishes with thoughtful technology and convenience features designed to make every trip more enjoyable.

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Comfort & Interior

 

Inside, you’ll find premium leather-appointed seating, heated front and second-row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and spacious seating for up to seven passengers. Chrysler’s innovative Stow ’n Go seating system provides exceptional flexibility, allowing the interior to quickly adapt from passenger seating to generous cargo space.

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Entertainment & Convenience

 

Long trips become more enjoyable thanks to the factory dual Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with two rear screens, allowing rear passengers to stay entertained throughout the journey. Push-button start, proximity key entry, remote start, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, rear climate controls, and a premium sound system all contribute to an upscale ownership experience.

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Vehicle Highlights

 

✓ Seven Passenger Seating

 

✓ Clean Carfax Report Available

 

✓ No Reported Accidents

 

✓ Sold Safety Certified

 

✓ Premium Limited Trim Package

 

✓ Good Overall Condition

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Additional Services

 

• Financing Available Upon Request

 

• Extended Warranty Protection Available

 

• In-House Vehicle Servicing

 

• Rust Check Protection Services

 

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

 

Why Buy From Us?

 

For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to delivering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable vehicle-buying experience before and after the sale.

 

Contact us today for more information, financing options, or to arrange a viewing and test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2011 Chrysler Town & Country