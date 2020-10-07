Menu
2011 Dodge Avenger

195,299 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Avenger

2011 Dodge Avenger

2011 Dodge Avenger

Location

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

195,299KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6181182
  • Stock #: 9034
  • VIN: 1B3BD1FB4BN514503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,299 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
2.4L

