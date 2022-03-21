Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

229,509 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2011 Ford Taurus

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,509KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1FAHP2EW6BG114950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Dual Climate Controls
Front Massage Seats

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

