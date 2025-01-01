2011 RAM 1500

Menu
<p data-start=100 data-end=240><strong data-start=100 data-end=169>2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport – Immaculate, Fully Loaded, Low Mileage</strong><br data-start=169 data-end=172 /><strong data-start=172 data-end=185>Location:</strong> 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis<br data-start=210 data-end=213 /><strong data-start=213 data-end=225>Contact:</strong> 905-971-5041</p><hr data-start=242 data-end=245 /><p data-start=247 data-end=590>This 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport is in <em data-start=284 data-end=305>excellent condition</em>, both inside and out. Finished in a striking red exterior with <strong data-start=369 data-end=395>black leather interior</strong>, this truck has been <strong data-start=417 data-end=444>meticulously maintained</strong> with <strong data-start=450 data-end=470>very low mileage</strong>. It is <strong data-start=478 data-end=491>rust-free</strong>, <strong data-start=493 data-end=510>accident-free</strong>, and comes <strong data-start=522 data-end=542>safety certified</strong>—ready for the road and any job you throw at it.</p><hr data-start=592 data-end=595 /><h3 data-start=597 data-end=614>Key Features:</h3><ul data-start=616 data-end=1434><li data-start=616 data-end=636><p data-start=618 data-end=636><strong data-start=618 data-end=634>5.7L HEMI V8</strong></p></li><li data-start=637 data-end=664><p data-start=639 data-end=664><strong data-start=639 data-end=662>4-Wheel Drive (4x4)</strong></p></li><li data-start=665 data-end=735><p data-start=667 data-end=735><strong data-start=667 data-end=687>Tow/Haul Package</strong> – Perfect for trailers, boats, or heavy loads</p></li><li data-start=736 data-end=800><p data-start=738 data-end=800><strong data-start=738 data-end=761>Power Leather Seats</strong> – Driver and passenger, both powered</p></li><li data-start=801 data-end=845><p data-start=803 data-end=845><strong data-start=803 data-end=843>Heated & Air Conditioned Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=846 data-end=875><p data-start=848 data-end=875><strong data-start=848 data-end=873>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li data-start=876 data-end=909><p data-start=878 data-end=909><strong data-start=878 data-end=907>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=910 data-end=964><p data-start=912 data-end=964><strong data-start=912 data-end=934>Additional Subwoofers</strong> – Enhanced audio experience</p></li><li data-start=965 data-end=1027><p data-start=967 data-end=1027><strong data-start=967 data-end=993>2-Piece Center Console</strong> – Added flexibility and storage</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1085><p data-start=1030 data-end=1085><strong data-start=1030 data-end=1056>Two Glove Compartments</strong> – Extra convenient storage</p></li><li data-start=1086 data-end=1139><p data-start=1088 data-end=1139><strong data-start=1088 data-end=1137>Automatic Sunroof & Power Rear Sliding Window</strong></p></li><li data-start=1140 data-end=1193><p data-start=1142 data-end=1193><strong data-start=1142 data-end=1170>Solid Fold Tonneau Cover</strong> – Durable and secure</p></li><li data-start=1194 data-end=1257><p data-start=1196 data-end=1257><strong data-start=1196 data-end=1217>Spray-In Bedliner</strong> – Rugged protection for the truck bed</p></li><li data-start=1258 data-end=1318><p data-start=1260 data-end=1318><strong data-start=1260 data-end=1278>No Engine Tick</strong> – Exceptionally smooth and quiet HEMI</p></li><li data-start=1319 data-end=1386><p data-start=1321 data-end=1386><strong data-start=1321 data-end=1349>Excellent Paint & Wheels</strong> – No flaking, scuffs, or corrosion</p></li><li data-start=1387 data-end=1434><p data-start=1389 data-end=1434><strong data-start=1389 data-end=1432>Standard 110V Plug-in (AC power outlet)</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1436 data-end=1439 /><p data-start=1441 data-end=1630>This truck not only looks and drives like new, but it also offers everything you need for work or weekend adventure. A rare find in this condition, with these features and such low mileage.</p><hr data-start=1632 data-end=1635 /><p data-start=1637 data-end=1737><strong data-start=1637 data-end=1735>Dont miss your chance to own one of the cleanest, best-equipped 2011 Ram 1500s on the market.</strong></p><p data-start=1739 data-end=1797>Call or text <strong data-start=1752 data-end=1768>905-971-5041</strong> to schedule a viewing today.</p>

2011 RAM 1500

ACCIDENT FREE! LOW MILEAGE, EXCELLENT CONDITION!

2011 RAM 1500

ACCIDENT FREE! LOW MILEAGE, EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,215KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1CT5BS616293

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,215 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

