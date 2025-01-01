$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
ACCIDENT FREE! LOW MILEAGE, EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,215 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport – Immaculate, Fully Loaded, Low Mileage
Location: 2002 Main St. N., Jarvis
Contact: 905-971-5041
This 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport is in excellent condition, both inside and out. Finished in a striking red exterior with black leather interior, this truck has been meticulously maintained with very low mileage. It is rust-free, accident-free, and comes safety certified—ready for the road and any job you throw at it.Key Features:
5.7L HEMI V8
4-Wheel Drive (4x4)
Tow/Haul Package – Perfect for trailers, boats, or heavy loads
Power Leather Seats – Driver and passenger, both powered
Heated & Air Conditioned Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Additional Subwoofers – Enhanced audio experience
2-Piece Center Console – Added flexibility and storage
Two Glove Compartments – Extra convenient storage
Automatic Sunroof & Power Rear Sliding Window
Solid Fold Tonneau Cover – Durable and secure
Spray-In Bedliner – Rugged protection for the truck bed
No Engine Tick – Exceptionally smooth and quiet HEMI
Excellent Paint & Wheels – No flaking, scuffs, or corrosion
Standard 110V Plug-in (AC power outlet)
This truck not only looks and drives like new, but it also offers everything you need for work or weekend adventure. A rare find in this condition, with these features and such low mileage.
Don't miss your chance to own one of the cleanest, best-equipped 2011 Ram 1500s on the market.
Call or text 905-971-5041 to schedule a viewing today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
519-587-5041