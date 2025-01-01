Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=246 data-end=314><strong data-start=250 data-end=314>2012 Dodge Grand Caravan – Safety Certified</strong></h3><p data-start=316 data-end=614>If you’re looking for a reliable, spacious, and well-maintained minivan, this <strong data-start=394 data-end=422>2012 Dodge Grand Caravan</strong> delivers outstanding value. With <strong data-start=456 data-end=470>166,778 km</strong>, it’s been well cared for and comes loaded with features that make it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone needing extra space and comfort.</p><hr data-start=616 data-end=619 /><h3 data-start=621 data-end=645> <strong data-start=628 data-end=645>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=646 data-end=904><li data-start=646 data-end=664><p data-start=648 data-end=664>Cloth interior</p></li><li data-start=665 data-end=694><p data-start=667 data-end=694>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=695 data-end=708><p data-start=697 data-end=708>Econ mode</p></li><li data-start=709 data-end=729><p data-start=711 data-end=729>Traction control</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=747><p data-start=732 data-end=747>Hazard lights</p></li><li data-start=748 data-end=766><p data-start=750 data-end=766>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=767 data-end=801><p data-start=769 data-end=801>Front & rear windshield wipers</p></li><li data-start=802 data-end=837><p data-start=804 data-end=837><strong data-start=804 data-end=835>Fold-flat third-row seating</strong></p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=856><p data-start=840 data-end=856>Window defrost</p></li><li data-start=857 data-end=880><p data-start=859 data-end=880>Multiple cupholders</p></li><li data-start=881 data-end=904><p data-start=883 data-end=904><strong data-start=883 data-end=904>Front-wheel drive</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=906 data-end=909 /><h3 data-start=911 data-end=941> <strong data-start=918 data-end=941>Convenience & Tech:</strong></h3><ul data-start=942 data-end=1185><li data-start=942 data-end=980><p data-start=944 data-end=980>Power windows (driver & passenger)</p></li><li data-start=981 data-end=1002><p data-start=983 data-end=1002>Aftermarket radio</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1034><p data-start=1005 data-end=1034>Aftermarket security system</p></li><li data-start=1035 data-end=1060><p data-start=1037 data-end=1060>2 x 12V power outlets</p></li><li data-start=1061 data-end=1106><p data-start=1063 data-end=1106>Front window brow tint + full window tint</p></li><li data-start=1107 data-end=1134><p data-start=1109 data-end=1134>Carfax report available</p></li><li data-start=1135 data-end=1185><p data-start=1137 data-end=1185>Includes <strong data-start=1146 data-end=1185>original owner’s manual & ownership</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1187 data-end=1190 /><p data-start=1192 data-end=1268>This vehicle will be sold <strong data-start=1218 data-end=1244>fully safety certified</strong> for your peace of mind.</p><p data-start=1270 data-end=1361> <strong data-start=1273 data-end=1294>Available now at:</strong><br data-start=1294 data-end=1297 /><strong data-start=1297 data-end=1330>Lens Automotive & Performance</strong><br data-start=1330 data-end=1333 /><strong data-start=1333 data-end=1361>2002 Main St. N., Jarvis</strong></p><p data-start=1363 data-end=1396> <strong data-start=1366 data-end=1396>Call or text: 905-971-5041</strong></p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

166,788 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

GREAT BUY!, DUAL CLIMATE! COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
13082231

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

GREAT BUY!, DUAL CLIMATE! COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1760713049
  2. 1760713045
  3. 1760713045
  4. 1760713045
  5. 1760713045
  6. 1760713045
  7. 1760713045
  8. 1760713045
  9. 1760713045
  10. 1760713046
  11. 1760713046
  12. 1760713046
  13. 1760713046
  14. 1760713046
  15. 1760713046
  16. 1760713046
  17. 1760713046
  18. 1760713046
  19. 1760713046
  20. 1760713047
  21. 1760713047
  22. 1760713047
  23. 1760713047
  24. 1760713047
  25. 1760713047
  26. 1760713047
  27. 1760713047
  28. 1760713047
  29. 1760713047
  30. 1760713047
  31. 1760713047
  32. 1760713047
  33. 1760713047
  34. 1760713047
  35. 1760713047
  36. 1760713048
  37. 1760713048
  38. 1760713048
  39. 1760713048
  40. 1760713048
  41. 1760713048
  42. 1760713048
  43. 1760713048
  44. 1760713048
  45. 1760713048
  46. 1760713048
  47. 1760713048
  48. 1760713048
  49. 1760713048
  50. 1760713048
  51. 1760713048
  52. 1760713048
  53. 1760713049
  54. 1760713049
  55. 1760713049
  56. 1760713049
  57. 1760713049
  58. 1760713049
  59. 1760713049
  60. 1760713049
  61. 1760713049
  62. 1760713049
  63. 1760713049
  64. 1760713049
  65. 1760713049
  66. 1760713049
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,788KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4CR137127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 166,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan – Safety Certified

If you’re looking for a reliable, spacious, and well-maintained minivan, this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers outstanding value. With 166,778 km, it’s been well cared for and comes loaded with features that make it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone needing extra space and comfort.

 Key Features:

  • Cloth interior

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Econ mode

  • Traction control

  • Hazard lights

  • Cruise control

  • Front & rear windshield wipers

  • Fold-flat third-row seating

  • Window defrost

  • Multiple cupholders

  • Front-wheel drive

 Convenience & Tech:

  • Power windows (driver & passenger)

  • Aftermarket radio

  • Aftermarket security system

  • 2 x 12V power outlets

  • Front window brow tint + full window tint

  • Carfax report available

  • Includes original owner’s manual & ownership

This vehicle will be sold fully safety certified for your peace of mind.

 Available now at:
Lens Automotive & Performance
2002 Main St. N., Jarvis

 Call or text: 905-971-5041

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
AFTER MARKET STEREO
AFTER MARKET SECURITY SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! 23,865 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 1949 Chevrolet COUPE CHEVROLET COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB for sale in Jarvis, ON
1949 Chevrolet COUPE CHEVROLET COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB 100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! 0 $12,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan