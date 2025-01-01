$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
GREAT BUY!, DUAL CLIMATE! COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 166,788 KM
Vehicle Description
If you’re looking for a reliable, spacious, and well-maintained minivan, this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers outstanding value. With 166,778 km, it’s been well cared for and comes loaded with features that make it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone needing extra space and comfort.Key Features:
Cloth interior
Dual-zone climate control
Econ mode
Traction control
Hazard lights
Cruise control
Front & rear windshield wipers
Fold-flat third-row seating
Window defrost
Multiple cupholders
Front-wheel drive
Power windows (driver & passenger)
Aftermarket radio
Aftermarket security system
2 x 12V power outlets
Front window brow tint + full window tint
Carfax report available
Includes original owner’s manual & ownership
This vehicle will be sold fully safety certified for your peace of mind.
Available now at:
Lens Automotive & Performance
2002 Main St. N., Jarvis
Call or text: 905-971-5041
519-587-5041