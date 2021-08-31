2012 Hyundai Veloster

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 2 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8070415

8070415 Stock #: 9016

9016 VIN: KMHTC6AD9CU083512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 9016

Mileage 140,239 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Powertrain 6-Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Driver Information Centre Cloth/Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

