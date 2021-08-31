Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

140,239 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,239KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070415
  • Stock #: 9016
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD9CU083512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9016
  • Mileage 140,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
6-Speed Manual
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Information Centre
Cloth/Leather Interior

