Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=167 data-end=248><strong data-start=167 data-end=248>2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD – Immaculate, One Owner, No Accidents</strong></p><p data-start=250 data-end=322> <strong data-start=253 data-end=266>Location:</strong> 2002 Main Street North<br data-start=289 data-end=292 /> <strong data-start=295 data-end=307>Contact:</strong> 905-971-5041</p><p data-start=324 data-end=578>Elevate your drive with this stunning 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door 4x4 – a true example of rugged refinement. Finished in excellent condition, this vehicle boasts a clean title, <strong data-start=506 data-end=524>zero accidents</strong>, and has had <strong data-start=538 data-end=567>only one meticulous owner</strong>since new.</p><p data-start=580 data-end=896>Powered by Jeep’s renowned 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this Wrangler delivers both off-road capability and highway comfort. The <strong data-start=738 data-end=753>Sahara trim</strong> adds premium touches including 18” alloy wheels, body-color fenders, remote keyless entry, and a premium Infinity sound system with subwoofer.</p><p data-start=898 data-end=1163>Inside, enjoy a well-appointed cabin with power features, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and all-weather versatility. With its removable roof panels, trail-rated 4WD system, and commanding presence, it’s the perfect blend of adventure and everyday functionality.</p><p data-start=1165 data-end=1273>This Jeep has been <strong data-start=1184 data-end=1206>regularly serviced</strong> and maintained to the highest standard—ready for its next chapter.</p><hr data-start=1275 data-end=1278 /><p data-start=1280 data-end=1295><strong data-start=1280 data-end=1295>Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=1296 data-end=1487><li data-start=1296 data-end=1331><p data-start=1298 data-end=1331>4-Door 4WD SUV – Sahara Edition</p></li><li data-start=1332 data-end=1370><p data-start=1334 data-end=1370>3.6L Pentastar V6 | 6-Speed Manual</p></li><li data-start=1371 data-end=1421><p data-start=1373 data-end=1421>One Owner | No Accidents | Excellent Condition</p></li><li data-start=1422 data-end=1454><p data-start=1424 data-end=1454>Fully Serviced | Clean Title</p></li><li data-start=1455 data-end=1487><p data-start=1457 data-end=1487>| Off-Road Capable</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1489 data-end=1492 /><p data-start=1494 data-end=1570> Visit us at <strong data-start=1509 data-end=1535>2002 Main Street North</strong><br data-start=1535 data-end=1538 /> Contact us: <strong data-start=1552 data-end=1568>905-971-5041</strong></p><p data-start=1572 data-end=1622>Serious inquiries only – this Wrangler won’t last.</p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

232,659 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Complete Clean Records, Fully Certified!

Watch This Vehicle
12635067

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Complete Clean Records, Fully Certified!

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1749750047
  2. 1749750044
  3. 1749750044
  4. 1749750044
  5. 1749750044
  6. 1749750044
  7. 1749750044
  8. 1749750045
  9. 1749750045
  10. 1749750045
  11. 1749750045
  12. 1749750045
  13. 1749750045
  14. 1749750045
  15. 1749750045
  16. 1749750045
  17. 1749750045
  18. 1749750045
  19. 1749750045
  20. 1749750045
  21. 1749750045
  22. 1749750045
  23. 1749750045
  24. 1749750046
  25. 1749750046
  26. 1749750046
  27. 1749750046
  28. 1749750046
  29. 1749750046
  30. 1749750046
  31. 1749750046
  32. 1749750046
  33. 1749750046
  34. 1749750046
  35. 1749750046
  36. 1749750046
  37. 1749750046
  38. 1749750046
  39. 1749750046
  40. 1749750046
  41. 1749750047
  42. 1749750047
  43. 1749750047
  44. 1749750047
  45. 1749750047
  46. 1749750047
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
232,659KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG5CL183378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,659 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD – Immaculate, One Owner, No Accidents

 Location: 2002 Main Street North
 Contact: 905-971-5041

Elevate your drive with this stunning 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door 4x4 – a true example of rugged refinement. Finished in excellent condition, this vehicle boasts a clean title, zero accidents, and has had only one meticulous ownersince new.

Powered by Jeep’s renowned 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this Wrangler delivers both off-road capability and highway comfort. The Sahara trim adds premium touches including 18” alloy wheels, body-color fenders, remote keyless entry, and a premium Infinity sound system with subwoofer.

Inside, enjoy a well-appointed cabin with power features, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and all-weather versatility. With its removable roof panels, trail-rated 4WD system, and commanding presence, it’s the perfect blend of adventure and everyday functionality.

This Jeep has been regularly serviced and maintained to the highest standard—ready for its next chapter.

Highlights:

  • 4-Door 4WD SUV – Sahara Edition

  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 | 6-Speed Manual

  • One Owner | No Accidents | Excellent Condition

  • Fully Serviced | Clean Title

  • | Off-Road Capable

 Visit us at 2002 Main Street North
 Contact us: 905-971-5041

Serious inquiries only – this Wrangler won’t last.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2022 GMC Terrain All Wheel Drive!, Fully Financeable! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2022 GMC Terrain All Wheel Drive!, Fully Financeable! 112,869 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon As Is, Diesel Engine! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon As Is, Diesel Engine! 252,488 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Rewaco RF1 GT Fully Financeable! Clean Records! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2017 Rewaco RF1 GT Fully Financeable! Clean Records! 12,271 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2012 Jeep Wrangler