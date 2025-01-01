$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Complete Clean Records, Fully Certified!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,659 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD – Immaculate, One Owner, No Accidents
Location: 2002 Main Street North
Contact: 905-971-5041
Elevate your drive with this stunning 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door 4x4 – a true example of rugged refinement. Finished in excellent condition, this vehicle boasts a clean title, zero accidents, and has had only one meticulous ownersince new.
Powered by Jeep’s renowned 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this Wrangler delivers both off-road capability and highway comfort. The Sahara trim adds premium touches including 18” alloy wheels, body-color fenders, remote keyless entry, and a premium Infinity sound system with subwoofer.
Inside, enjoy a well-appointed cabin with power features, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and all-weather versatility. With its removable roof panels, trail-rated 4WD system, and commanding presence, it’s the perfect blend of adventure and everyday functionality.
This Jeep has been regularly serviced and maintained to the highest standard—ready for its next chapter.
Highlights:
4-Door 4WD SUV – Sahara Edition
3.6L Pentastar V6 | 6-Speed Manual
One Owner | No Accidents | Excellent Condition
Fully Serviced | Clean Title
| Off-Road Capable
Visit us at 2002 Main Street North
Contact us: 905-971-5041
Serious inquiries only – this Wrangler won’t last.
Vehicle Features
Lens Automotive
519-587-5041