Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lincoln MKT

99,483 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2012 Lincoln MKT

2012 Lincoln MKT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lincoln MKT

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,483KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7925184
  • Stock #: 9009
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9CBL53054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9009
  • Mileage 99,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
COOLED FRONT SEATS
POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
CD Player
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Information Centre
power tilt
Power Telescopic Steering Whee
Rear Climate Controls
Rear Window Blinds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2007 Honda Gold Wing...
 18,090 MI
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 30,447 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2015 Rewaco RF2 LT-2...
 22,123 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory