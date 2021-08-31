2012 Lincoln MKT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7925184

7925184 Stock #: 9009

9009 VIN: 2LMHJ5AT9CBL53054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 9009

Mileage 99,483 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat COOLED FRONT SEATS POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS Driver's Memory Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Driver Information Centre power tilt Power Telescopic Steering Whee Rear Climate Controls Rear Window Blinds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.