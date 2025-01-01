Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT for Sale!</span></strong></em></span></p><p>High-Performance V8 Sports Car | Manual Transmission | Limited Edition Muscle Car</p><p>Looking for a true modern muscle car that delivers both power and prestige? The 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT is a rare, street-legal performance machine designed to </p><p>dominate the road and track. Under the hood is a 5.0L Roadrunner <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>V8</span></strong></em></span> engine with <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>444 </span></strong></em></span>horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for </p><p>an engaging, hands-on driving experience. The dual quad-exit exhaust system—with rear and side outlets—creates an unmistakable, aggressive exhaust note that Mustang fans crave.</p><p>This limited-production sports car features a track-tuned suspension, adjustable shocks, Brembo front brakes, Torsen limited-slip differential, and 19-inch black alloy wheels </p><p>with Pirelli performance tires. Inside, enjoy the race-ready feel of optional RECARO racing bucket seats, a unique cue ball-style shift knob, exclusive Boss 302 illuminated scuff plates, and a suede-wrapped steering wheel for enhanced grip.</p><p>Styled with iconic Boss 302 hockey-stick side stripes, a functional front splitter, rear spoiler, and bold grille, the 2013 Mustang Boss 302 GT turns heads wherever it goes. </p><p>Searching for even more performance? Step up to the Laguna Seca Edition, which features a rear seat delete, chassis reinforcements, and R-compound tires—perfect for </p><p>weekend track days.</p><p>Available <span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 24pt;><em><strong>Now</strong></em></span> | Collector-Grade Mustang GT | </p><p>If you’re Googling Mustang Boss 302 for sale, V8 sports car manual, or limited edition 2013 Ford Mustang — your search ends here. This is your chance to own a true </p><p>piece of Mustang heritage with modern muscle power.</p><p> <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Contact us today</span></strong></em></span> at 1 + (905 - 971 - 5041), to schedule your test drive </p><p>Or <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>come see us </span></strong></em></span>at our Location, 2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON, N0A 1J0</p>

11,882 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
11,882KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8CU9D5259898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,882 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT for Sale!

High-Performance V8 Sports Car | Manual Transmission | Limited Edition Muscle Car

Looking for a true modern muscle car that delivers both power and prestige? The 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT is a rare, street-legal performance machine designed to 

dominate the road and track. Under the hood is a 5.0L "Roadrunner" V8 engine with 444 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for 

an engaging, hands-on driving experience. The dual quad-exit exhaust system—with rear and side outlets—creates an unmistakable, aggressive exhaust note that Mustang fans crave.

This limited-production sports car features a track-tuned suspension, adjustable shocks, Brembo front brakes, Torsen limited-slip differential, and 19-inch black alloy wheels 

with Pirelli performance tires. Inside, enjoy the race-ready feel of optional RECARO racing bucket seats, a unique cue ball-style shift knob, exclusive Boss 302 illuminated scuff plates, and a suede-wrapped steering wheel for enhanced grip.

Styled with iconic Boss 302 hockey-stick side stripes, a functional front splitter, rear spoiler, and bold grille, the 2013 Mustang Boss 302 GT turns heads wherever it goes. 

Searching for even more performance? Step up to the Laguna Seca Edition, which features a rear seat delete, chassis reinforcements, and R-compound tires—perfect for 

weekend track days.

Available Now | Collector-Grade Mustang GT | 

If you’re Googling "Mustang Boss 302 for sale", "V8 sports car manual", or "limited edition 2013 Ford Mustang" — your search ends here. This is your chance to own a true 

piece of Mustang heritage with modern muscle power.

 Contact us today at 1 + (905 - 971 - 5041), to schedule your test drive 

Or come see us at our Location, 2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON, N0A 1J0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

519-587-5041

