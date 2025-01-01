$49,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang
Boss 302
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 11,882 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT for Sale!
High-Performance V8 Sports Car | Manual Transmission | Limited Edition Muscle Car
Looking for a true modern muscle car that delivers both power and prestige? The 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 GT is a rare, street-legal performance machine designed to
dominate the road and track. Under the hood is a 5.0L "Roadrunner" V8 engine with 444 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for
an engaging, hands-on driving experience. The dual quad-exit exhaust system—with rear and side outlets—creates an unmistakable, aggressive exhaust note that Mustang fans crave.
This limited-production sports car features a track-tuned suspension, adjustable shocks, Brembo front brakes, Torsen limited-slip differential, and 19-inch black alloy wheels
with Pirelli performance tires. Inside, enjoy the race-ready feel of optional RECARO racing bucket seats, a unique cue ball-style shift knob, exclusive Boss 302 illuminated scuff plates, and a suede-wrapped steering wheel for enhanced grip.
Styled with iconic Boss 302 hockey-stick side stripes, a functional front splitter, rear spoiler, and bold grille, the 2013 Mustang Boss 302 GT turns heads wherever it goes.
Searching for even more performance? Step up to the Laguna Seca Edition, which features a rear seat delete, chassis reinforcements, and R-compound tires—perfect for
weekend track days.
Available Now | Collector-Grade Mustang GT |
If you’re Googling "Mustang Boss 302 for sale", "V8 sports car manual", or "limited edition 2013 Ford Mustang" — your search ends here. This is your chance to own a true
piece of Mustang heritage with modern muscle power.
Contact us today at 1 + (905 - 971 - 5041), to schedule your test drive
Or come see us at our Location, 2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON, N0A 1J0
Vehicle Features
Lens Automotive
519-587-5041