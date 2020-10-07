2013 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features BACK UP SENSORS Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre 2.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.