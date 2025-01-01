$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
As Is, Diesel Engine!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Sold As Is
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Features & Options:
Air Conditioning
Power Windows & Power Locks
Heated Front Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM/CD Player with AUX Input
Cruise Control
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split-Folding Rear Seats
12V Power Outlets
Traction Control & ABS Brakes
Front & Side Airbags
Description:
Selling a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta finished in white with a black interior. Comes equipped with practical features similar to the Golf Wagon trim—great for daily driving with a spacious and comfortable interior. Seats 5 passengers.
Vehicle is being sold As-Is – ideal for someone handy or looking for an affordable ride.
Contact Information:
📞 Call or Text: 905-971-5041
📍 Location: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario
Vehicle Features
Lens Automotive
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
519-587-5041