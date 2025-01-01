2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Menu
Vehicle Details:

  • Year: 2013
  • Make: Volkswagen
  • Model: Jetta (Golf Wagon Style Features)
  • Price: $3,995 (As-Is)
  • Exterior Color: White
  • Interior Color: Black
  • Seating Capacity: 5
  • Transmission: [Automatic]
  • Mileage: [258,488 KMS]
  • Fuel Type: [Diesel]

Features & Options:

  • Air Conditioning
  • Power Windows & Power Locks
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • AM/FM/CD Player with AUX Input
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Split-Folding Rear Seats
  • 12V Power Outlets
  • Traction Control & ABS Brakes
  • Front & Side Airbags

Description:
Selling a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta finished in white with a black interior. Comes equipped with practical features similar to the Golf Wagon trim—great for daily driving with a spacious and comfortable interior. Seats 5 passengers.</p><p data-start=1439 data-end=1533>Vehicle is being sold <strong data-start=1461 data-end=1470>As-Is</strong> – ideal for someone handy or looking for an affordable ride.</p><hr data-start=1535 data-end=1538 /><p data-start=1540 data-end=1661><strong data-start=1540 data-end=1564>Contact Information:</strong><br data-start=1564 data-end=1567 />📞 Call or Text: <strong data-start=1584 data-end=1600>905-971-5041</strong><br data-start=1600 data-end=1603 />📍 Location: <strong data-start=1616 data-end=1659>2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario</strong></p></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></article>

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Actions
Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Details:

  • Year: 2013

  • Make: Volkswagen

  • Model: Jetta (Golf Wagon Style Features)

  • Price: $3,995 (As-Is)

  • Exterior Color: White

  • Interior Color: Black

  • Seating Capacity: 5

  • Transmission: [Automatic]

  • Mileage: [258,488 KMS]

  • Fuel Type: [Diesel]

Features & Options:

  • Air Conditioning

  • Power Windows & Power Locks

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Remote Keyless Entry

  • AM/FM/CD Player with AUX Input

  • Cruise Control

  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

  • Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • 12V Power Outlets

  • Traction Control & ABS Brakes

  • Front & Side Airbags

Description:
Selling a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta finished in white with a black interior. Comes equipped with practical features similar to the Golf Wagon trim—great for daily driving with a spacious and comfortable interior. Seats 5 passengers.

Vehicle is being sold As-Is – ideal for someone handy or looking for an affordable ride.

Contact Information:
📞 Call or Text: 905-971-5041
📍 Location: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

