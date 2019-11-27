Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,556KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383066
  • Stock #: 9061
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SB9E7121700
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Powertrain
  • 6-Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Information Centre
  • 1.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

