$6,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring – Only $6,995!
Looking for space, comfort, and value in one smart package? This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring is ready to deliver. With 308,718 KM, this minivan has been well-traveled and well-equipped for family adventures, road trips, or everyday driving.
Key Features:
Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine – Smooth, reliable, and ready for the highway.
Luxurious Leather Interior – Ride in comfort and style with seating for seven.
Power Sliding Doors – Easy in-and-out access at the push of a button.
Rear Blu-ray Entertainment System – Keep passengers entertained on every drive.
Stow 'n Go Seating – Fold-flat second and third rows for unbeatable cargo flexibility.
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for the whole crew.
Touring Trim – Higher-end finish and thoughtful details throughout.
Whether you need family space or road-trip comfort, this Town & Country gives you premium features at a price that makes sense. At just $6,995, it’s hard to beat the value packed into this loaded minivan.
Act fast – vehicles with this kind of equipment and price point don’t last long. Come see it in person today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
Lens Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-587-5041