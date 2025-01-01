Menu
<p class= data-start=188 data-end=246><strong data-start=188 data-end=246>2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring – Only <span style=font-size: 18pt;>$6,995!</span></strong></p><p class= data-start=248 data-end=505>Looking for space, comfort, and value in one smart package? This <strong data-start=313 data-end=353>2014 Chrysler Town & Country <span style=font-size: 18pt;>Touring</span></strong> is ready to deliver. With <strong data-start=380 data-end=394>308,718 KM</strong>, this minivan has been well-traveled and well-equipped for family adventures, road trips, or everyday driving.</p><p class= data-start=507 data-end=524><strong data-start=507 data-end=524>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=526 data-end=1157><ul data-start=526 data-end=1157><li class= data-start=526 data-end=602><p class= data-start=528 data-end=602><strong data-start=528 data-end=555>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine</strong> – Smooth, reliable, and ready for the highway.</p></li><li class= data-start=603 data-end=687><p class= data-start=605 data-end=687><strong data-start=605 data-end=635>Luxurious <span style=font-size: 18pt;>Leather</span> Interior</strong> – Ride in comfort and style with seating for seven.</p></li><li class= data-start=688 data-end=763><p class= data-start=690 data-end=763><strong data-start=690 data-end=713><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Power Sliding</span> Doors</strong> – Easy in-and-out access at the push of a button.</p></li><li class= data-start=764 data-end=849><p class= data-start=766 data-end=849><strong data-start=766 data-end=803>Rear Blu-ray Entertainment System</strong> – Keep passengers entertained on every drive.</p></li><li class= data-start=850 data-end=942><p class= data-start=852 data-end=942><strong data-start=852 data-end=874>Stow n Go Seating</strong> – Fold-flat second and third rows for unbeatable cargo flexibility.</p></li><li class= data-start=943 data-end=1016><p class= data-start=945 data-end=1016><strong data-start=945 data-end=973>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for the whole crew.</p></li><li class= data-start=1084 data-end=1157><p class= data-start=1086 data-end=1157><strong data-start=1086 data-end=1102>Touring Trim</strong> – Higher-end finish and thoughtful details throughout.</p></li></ul></ul><p class= data-start=1159 data-end=1367>Whether you need family space or road-trip comfort, this Town & Country gives you premium features at a price that makes sense. At just <span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong data-start=1295 data-end=1305>$6,995</strong></span>, it’s hard to beat the value packed into this loaded minivan.</p><p class= data-start=1369 data-end=1482><strong data-start=1369 data-end=1482>Act fast – vehicles with this kind of equipment and price point don’t last long. Come see it in person <span style=font-size: 18pt;>today!</span></strong></p><ul data-start=526 data-end=1157><li class= data-start=1017 data-end=1083><p class= data-start=1019 data-end=1083> </p></li></ul><p> </p>

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$6,995

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

View Carfax Report

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2C4RC1CG7ER284382

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALX1
DG2
ERB
PW7

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2014 Chrysler Town & Country