2014 Ford F-550

36,259 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

Super Duty Ext Cab Dually 2WD GAS

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8070412
  Stock #: 9061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 9061
  • Mileage 36,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Running Boards
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre

