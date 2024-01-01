Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><strong>Certified & Ready for the Road!</strong></p><p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;>Get behind the wheel of this rugged and versatile 2015 Chevy Colorado LT! Equipped with a <strong>V6 engine</strong> and <strong>four-wheel drive</strong>, this truck is perfect for both work and play. Whether youre towing, off-roading, or simply cruising the streets, this truck has you covered.</p><p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><strong>Features include:</strong></p><ul style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><li><strong>Leather Heated Seats</strong> for ultimate comfort</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> for hands-free calls and music</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong> to keep you on the right path</li><li><strong>Towing Package</strong> for all your hauling needs</li><li><strong>Tunnel Cover</strong> to protect your bed from the elements</li><li><strong>Bed Rug</strong> for added protection and comfort</li><li><strong>4WD</strong> for all-terrain capability</li><li>Low miles & meticulously maintained</li></ul><p style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><strong>Why Choose This Colorado?</strong></p><p> </p><ul style=-webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> and fully inspected</li><li><strong>Great Value</strong> at only $15,995 plus tax</li><li>Ready to hit the road with no additional work needed</li></ul>

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

177,536 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 128.3" LT

Watch This Vehicle
11930030

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 128.3" LT

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1731940867
  2. 1731940868
  3. 1731940868
  4. 1731940868
  5. 1731940867
  6. 1731940868
  7. 1731940868
  8. 1731940868
  9. 1731940868
  10. 1731940869
  11. 1731940869
  12. 1731940869
  13. 1731940869
  14. 1731940869
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,536KM
Good Condition
VIN 1gcgtbe38f1208814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified & Ready for the Road!

Get behind the wheel of this rugged and versatile 2015 Chevy Colorado LT! Equipped with a V6 engine and four-wheel drive, this truck is perfect for both work and play. Whether you're towing, off-roading, or simply cruising the streets, this truck has you covered.

Features include:

  • Leather Heated Seats for ultimate comfort
  • Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calls and music
  • Navigation System to keep you on the right path
  • Towing Package for all your hauling needs
  • Tunnel Cover to protect your bed from the elements
  • Bed Rug for added protection and comfort
  • 4WD for all-terrain capability
  • Low miles & meticulously maintained

Why Choose This Colorado?

 

  • Certified Pre-Owned and fully inspected
  • Great Value at only $15,995 plus tax
  • Ready to hit the road with no additional work needed

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2 for sale in Jarvis, ON
2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2 9,297 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Rewaco PUR3 GT Trike for sale in Jarvis, ON
2023 Rewaco PUR3 GT Trike 0 $69,722 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT Touring for sale in Jarvis, ON
2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT Touring 0 $69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Colorado