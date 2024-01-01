$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD CREW CAB 128.3" LT
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified & Ready for the Road!
Get behind the wheel of this rugged and versatile 2015 Chevy Colorado LT! Equipped with a V6 engine and four-wheel drive, this truck is perfect for both work and play. Whether you're towing, off-roading, or simply cruising the streets, this truck has you covered.
Features include:
- Leather Heated Seats for ultimate comfort
- Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calls and music
- Navigation System to keep you on the right path
- Towing Package for all your hauling needs
- Tunnel Cover to protect your bed from the elements
- Bed Rug for added protection and comfort
- 4WD for all-terrain capability
- Low miles & meticulously maintained
Why Choose This Colorado?
- Certified Pre-Owned and fully inspected
- Great Value at only $15,995 plus tax
- Ready to hit the road with no additional work needed
Vehicle Features
Lens Automotive
