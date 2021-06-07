Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

235,258 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

SXT

SXT

Location

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

235,258KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7269791
  • Stock #: 9007
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR670123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors
POWER LIFT GATE
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior
Stow-N-Go Seats
Rear Climate Controls

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

