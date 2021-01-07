Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

135,237 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

SV

2015 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

135,237KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6545749
  Stock #: 9007
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP9FN335462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9007
  • Mileage 135,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

