2015 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Driver's Seat Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.