2015 RAM 5500

ST Reg Cab. 4x4 Dump Truck Cummins Turbo Diesel

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,749KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4794603
  • Stock #: 9007
  • VIN: 3C7WRNCL5FG668404
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Dump Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Haul
Exterior
  • Mud Flaps
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Information Centre
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL
  • Rear Cargo Shelving
  • 6.7L
  • Selec-Terrain Switch

