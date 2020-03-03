2015 RAM 5500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Haul Exterior Mud Flaps

Running Boards

Trailer Hitch

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels

Additional Features MP3

Cloth Interior

Driver Information Centre

Vinyl Flooring

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL

Rear Cargo Shelving

6.7L

Selec-Terrain Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.