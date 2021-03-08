Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,459 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Crew

Location

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6648983
  • Stock #: 9005
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR370197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9005
  • Mileage 116,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Information Centre
Stow-N-Go Seats
Home Link Garage Door Opener
Rear Climate Controls

