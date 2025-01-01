$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200
Excellent Condition, Low KM'S, Fully Financeable!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 15,546 KM
Vehicle Description
📍 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: 1‑905‑971‑5041
Immaculate condition inside and out—looks and runs like new!
Low mileage: just 15,546 KMS—well below average for its age.
Factory Sportster 1200 Custom: air-cooled Evolution® V‑Twin, 1,202 cc, 70.8 lb‑ft torque @ 3,500 RPM.
Responsive 5‑speed manual transmission with belt drive—smooth and user‑friendly.
Back saddlebag included—high-quality storage to complement the bike’s aesthetic.
Clean linens—no tears, stains, or odors; well-cared-for leather.
Upgraded suspension: 2016 model features emulsion rear shocks & cartridge damping front forks for a smoother ride.
Chrome 5‑spoke cast aluminum wheels with Michelin Scorcher tires (130/90 R16 front, 150/80 R16 rear).
Digital instrumentation, fuel gauge, dual trip meter, clock—versatile and modern.
Excellent fuel economy
Comfort-first design: optimized seat for day-long rides, improved ride quality—ideal for both local cruising and extended trips.
Classic Harley styling—striking chrome finishes, fat front and rear profile for that authoritative cruiser stance.
Excellent mechanical history: Always serviced, no known issues.
Well-maintained appearance: No major scratches, dents, or rust.
Thrilling to ride: Owners consistently note the EVO engine’s torque and classic rumble that make every ride memorable.
Location: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON
Contact: 1‑905‑971‑5041
Available for test rides—serious inquiries only please.
This 2016 Sportster 1200 Custom is a rare find—low kms, pristine condition, and fully equipped for both style and performance. Contact soon before it’s gone!
Vehicle Features
519-587-5041