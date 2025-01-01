Menu
<h3 data-start=44 data-end=128>2016 Harley‑Davidson Sportster  1200  Custom — Immaculate Condition — 15,546 KMS</h3><p data-start=129 data-end=206><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>📍 <strong data-start=3 data-end=46 data-is-last-node=>2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, Ontario</strong></span><br data-start=166 data-end=169 /><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>📞 <strong data-start=3 data-end=35 data-is-last-node=>Call or Text: 1‑905‑971‑5041</strong></span></p><hr data-start=240 data-end=243 /><h4 data-start=245 data-end=276>✅ Why This Bike Stands Out</h4><ul data-start=277 data-end=517><li data-start=277 data-end=316><p data-start=279 data-end=316><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=24 data-is-only-node=>Immaculate condition</strong> inside and out—looks and runs like new!</span></p></li><li data-start=317 data-end=356><p data-start=319 data-end=356><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=15 data-is-only-node=>Low mileage</strong>: just 15,546 KMS—well below average for its age.</span></p></li><li data-start=357 data-end=435><p data-start=359 data-end=435><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=33 data-is-only-node=>Factory Sportster 1200 Custom</strong>: air-cooled Evolution® V‑Twin, 1,202 cc, 70.8 lb‑ft torque @ 3,500 RPM.</span></p></li><li data-start=436 data-end=514><p data-start=438 data-end=514><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=42 data-is-only-node=>Responsive 5‑speed manual transmission</strong> with belt drive—smooth and user‑friendly</span>.</p></li></ul><hr data-start=518 data-end=521 /><h4 data-start=523 data-end=555>🛠️ Key Features & Upgrades</h4><ul data-start=556 data-end=886><li data-start=556 data-end=595><p data-start=558 data-end=595><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=18 data-is-only-node=>Back saddlebag</strong> included—high-quality storage to complement the bike’s aesthetic.</span></p></li><li data-start=596 data-end=637><p data-start=598 data-end=637><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=16 data-is-only-node=>Clean linens</strong>—no tears, stains, or odors; well-cared-for leather.</span></p></li><li data-start=638 data-end=720><p data-start=640 data-end=720><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=23 data-is-only-node=>Upgraded suspension</strong>: 2016 model features emulsion rear shocks & cartridge damping front forks for a smoother ride.</span></p></li><li data-start=721 data-end=803><p data-start=723 data-end=803><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=39 data-is-only-node=>Chrome 5‑spoke cast aluminum wheels</strong> with Michelin Scorcher tires (130/90 R16 front, 150/80 R16 rear).</span></p></li><li data-start=804 data-end=886><p data-start=806 data-end=886><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=27 data-is-only-node=>Digital instrumentation</strong>, fuel gauge, dual trip meter, clock—versatile and modern.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=888 data-end=891 /><h4 data-start=893 data-end=922>📈 Performance & Comfort</h4><ul data-start=923 data-end=1171><li data-start=923 data-end=1005><p data-start=925 data-end=1005><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=26 data-is-only-node=>Excellent fuel economy</strong></span></p></li><li data-start=1006 data-end=1088><p data-start=1008 data-end=1088><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=24 data-is-only-node=>Comfort-first design</strong>: optimized seat for day-long rides, improved ride quality—ideal for both local cruising and extended trips</span>.</p></li><li data-start=1089 data-end=1171><p data-start=1091 data-end=1171><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=26 data-is-only-node=>Classic Harley styling</strong>—striking chrome finishes, fat front and rear profile for that authoritative cruiser stance.</span></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1173 data-end=1176 /><h4 data-start=1178 data-end=1199>🔍 Owner’s Notes</h4><ul data-start=1200 data-end=1366><li data-start=1200 data-end=1241><p data-start=1202 data-end=1241><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=32 data-is-only-node=>Excellent mechanical history</strong>: Always serviced, no known issues.</span></p></li><li data-start=1242 data-end=1283><p data-start=1244 data-end=1283><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=30 data-is-only-node=>Well-maintained appearance</strong>: No major scratches, dents, or rust.</span></p></li><li data-start=1284 data-end=1366><p data-start=1286 data-end=1366><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out><strong data-start=0 data-end=21 data-is-only-node=>Thrilling to ride</strong>: Owners consistently note the EVO engine’s torque and classic rumble that make every ride memorable</span>.</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1368 data-end=1371 /><h4 data-start=1373 data-end=1395>📞 Ready to Ride?</h4><ul data-start=1396 data-end=1542><li data-start=1396 data-end=1448><p data-start=1398 data-end=1448><strong data-start=1398 data-end=1410>Location</strong>: 2002 Main Street North, Jarvis, ON</p></li><li data-start=1449 data-end=1480><p data-start=1451 data-end=1480><strong data-start=1451 data-end=1462>Contact</strong>: 1‑905‑971‑5041</p></li><li data-start=1481 data-end=1542><p data-start=1483 data-end=1542><strong data-start=1483 data-end=1496>Available</strong> for test rides—serious inquiries only please.</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1544 data-end=1547 /><p data-start=1549 data-end=1706>This 2016 Sportster 1200 Custom is a rare find—low kms, pristine condition, and fully equipped for both style and performance. Contact soon before it’s gone!</p>

2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200