2016 Honda Odyssey

59,769 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

59,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5956254
  • Stock #: 9011
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63GB508821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 59,769 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
BACK UP SENSORS
Driver Information Centre
3.5L
8-passenger seating
Rear Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

