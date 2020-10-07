2016 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sliding Doors POWER LIFT GATE Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features BACK UP SENSORS Driver Information Centre 3.5L 8-passenger seating Rear Climate Controls

