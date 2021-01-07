Menu
2016 RAM ProMaster

108,691 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

SLT CITY TRADESMAN

Location

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,691KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542218
  • Stock #: 9027
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT6GB28808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9027
  • Mileage 108,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
Vinyl Flooring
2-Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

