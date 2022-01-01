2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

+ taxes & licensing
Look no further for your new 3-wheeled motorcycle. Rewaco trikes have made their debut into the Canadian market, and are thriving! Rewaco trikes are manufactured in Germany, and have been in operation for over 25 years. Len’s Automotive is now the exclusive importer for all of the Canadian market. Currently for the automatic trike model, there are 3 sub models available. The ST (Sports Tourer), GT (Grand Tourer), and the LT (Luxury Tourer). The automatic trike offers a 7-speed 1.5L, 4 cylinder Mitsubishi 140-HP engine. All our trikes also come with an independent rear suspension and a raked springer ‘Style’ front end, making it on of the smoothest riding trikes on the road today! For more information on our Rewaco trikes like options, pricing and ordering, you can call our sales staff at (519) 587-5041, and we would be happy to assist you in any way we can. The price of this motorcycle is subject to HST and license fees.
