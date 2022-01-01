Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

29,604 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

Tourback Turbo Trike

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

Tourback Turbo Trike

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1641650260
  2. 1641650287
  3. 1641650292
  4. 1641650291
  5. 1641650291
  6. 1641650290
  7. 1641650291
  8. 1641650292
  9. 1641650292
  10. 1641650290
  11. 1641650290
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8086927
  • Stock #: 9000
  • VIN: W09RF2MA3GLR38768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 9000
  • Mileage 29,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Look no further for your new 3-wheeled motorcycle. Rewaco trikes have made their debut into the Canadian market, and are thriving! Rewaco trikes are manufactured in Germany, and have been in operation for over 25 years. Len’s Automotive is now the exclusive importer for all of the Canadian market. Currently for the automatic trike model, there are 3 sub models available. The ST (Sports Tourer), GT (Grand Tourer), and the LT (Luxury Tourer). The automatic trike offers  a 7-speed 1.5L, 4 cylinder Mitsubishi 140-HP engine. All our trikes also come with an independent rear suspension and a raked springer ‘Style’ front end, making it on of the smoothest riding trikes on the road today! For more information on our Rewaco trikes like options, pricing and ordering, you can call our sales staff at (519) 587-5041, and we would be happy to assist you in any way we can. The price of this motorcycle is subject to HST and license fees.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Running Boards
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
MP3
stabilizer bar
7-SPEED AUTOMATIC
140-HP
Sound System Package
2-Tone Premium Paint Pkg.
Upgraded Suspension Pkg.
Independent suspension
R-Edition Brake Pkg.
Auto Mitsubishi Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lens Automotive

2012 Hyundai Veloster
 140,239 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-550 Supe...
 36,259 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta SES
 187,786 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory