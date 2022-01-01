2016 Rewaco RF2 LT-2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8086927

Stock #: 9000

9000 VIN: W09RF2MA3GLR38768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red

Body Style Trike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # 9000

Mileage 29,604 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Running Boards Interior Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features MP3 stabilizer bar 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC 140-HP Sound System Package 2-Tone Premium Paint Pkg. Upgraded Suspension Pkg. Independent suspension R-Edition Brake Pkg. Auto Mitsubishi Engine

