2017 ATC Aluminum Toy Hauler

2017 ATC Aluminum Toy Hauler

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4860183
  • Stock #: 9032-
  • VIN: 5JXAZ1822HE205572
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Car Hauler

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

 

*Pre-Owned*

 

**Please call for viewing of this trailer**

Additional Features
  • Tandem Axle
  • *Pre-Owned*
  • Built-In Aluminum Ramps
  • 18-Ft. Length

