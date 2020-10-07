Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

105,597 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,597KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5980602
  • Stock #: 9000
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK1H6222078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,597 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
am/fm
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 59,769 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 104,704 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger SXT
 63,436 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory