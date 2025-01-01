$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Kilometers: 157,620 km
Exterior: Black
Interior: Black Leather
Price: $14,995 + OMVIC Fee
Black on Black Beauty — Fully Loaded & Road-Ready
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and spacious SUV? This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL has it all — comfort, power, and premium features at a great price.Features & Highlights:
Black exterior / Black leather interior – a clean, bold look inside & out
Heated front and rear seats – perfect for Canadian winters
Heated steering wheel – comfort right at your fingertips
Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
360° Around-View Camera for easy parking & maneuvering
Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity
Power liftgate for convenience
Remote start – start it from inside your home
3rd-row seating – perfect for family, road trips, or cargo flexibility
Alloy wheels and fog lights for a sharp appearance
Power everything – seats, windows, mirrors
Clean interior – non-smoker vehicle
No accidents – clean CarFax available
All new brakes just installed
Newer tires with excellent tread life
Mechanically sound, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or hauling the crew, this Pathfinder delivers on performance and comfort.Priced to Move: $14,995
OMVIC Fee
Safety certified
Trade-ins welcome
Financing options available O.A.C.
Located locally – come see it in person and take it for a test drive. You won’t be disappointed.
Message now to schedule a viewing or ask any questions.Nissan Pathfinder 2017 SL — Luxury Meets Capability
Drive it. Love it. Own it
Vehicle Features
