<h3 data-start=149 data-end=215>2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL – Fully Loaded | $14,995</h3><p data-start=216 data-end=337><strong data-start=216 data-end=231>Kilometers:</strong> 157,620 km<br data-start=242 data-end=245 /><strong data-start=245 data-end=258>Exterior:</strong> Black<br data-start=264 data-end=267 /><strong data-start=267 data-end=280>Interior:</strong> Black Leather<br data-start=294 data-end=297 /><strong data-start=297 data-end=307>Price:</strong> $14,995 + OMVIC Fee</p><hr data-start=339 data-end=342 /><p data-start=344 data-end=393>Black on Black Beauty — Fully Loaded & Road-Ready</p><p data-start=395 data-end=544>Looking for a reliable, stylish, and spacious SUV? This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL has it all — comfort, power, and premium features at a great price.</p><hr data-start=546 data-end=549 /><h3 data-start=551 data-end=577>Features & Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=578 data-end=1357><li data-start=578 data-end=655><p data-start=580 data-end=655>Black exterior / Black leather interior – a clean, bold look inside & out</p></li><li data-start=656 data-end=718><p data-start=658 data-end=718>Heated front and rear seats – perfect for Canadian winters</p></li><li data-start=719 data-end=779><p data-start=721 data-end=779>Heated steering wheel – comfort right at your fingertips</p></li><li data-start=780 data-end=831><p data-start=782 data-end=831>Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation</p></li><li data-start=832 data-end=890><p data-start=834 data-end=890>360° Around-View Camera for easy parking & maneuvering</p></li><li data-start=891 data-end=931><p data-start=893 data-end=931>Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity</p></li><li data-start=932 data-end=966><p data-start=934 data-end=966>Power liftgate for convenience</p></li><li data-start=967 data-end=1016><p data-start=969 data-end=1016>Remote start – start it from inside your home</p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1091><p data-start=1019 data-end=1091>3rd-row seating – perfect for family, road trips, or cargo flexibility</p></li><li data-start=1092 data-end=1146><p data-start=1094 data-end=1146>Alloy wheels and fog lights for a sharp appearance</p></li><li data-start=1147 data-end=1193><p data-start=1149 data-end=1193>Power everything – seats, windows, mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1194 data-end=1233><p data-start=1196 data-end=1233>Clean interior – non-smoker vehicle</p></li><li data-start=1234 data-end=1275><p data-start=1236 data-end=1275>No accidents – clean CarFax available</p></li><li data-start=1276 data-end=1313><p data-start=1278 data-end=1313><strong data-start=1278 data-end=1311>All new brakes just installed</strong></p></li><li data-start=1314 data-end=1357><p data-start=1316 data-end=1357><strong data-start=1316 data-end=1357>Newer tires with excellent tread life</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1359 data-end=1362 /><p data-start=1364 data-end=1549>Mechanically sound, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure. Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or hauling the crew, this Pathfinder delivers on performance and comfort.</p><hr data-start=1551 data-end=1554 /><h3 data-start=1556 data-end=1585>Priced to Move: $14,995</h3><ul data-start=1586 data-end=1609><li data-start=1586 data-end=1609><p data-start=1588 data-end=1609>OMVIC Fee</p></li></ul><ul data-start=1610 data-end=1689><li data-start=1610 data-end=1630><p data-start=1612 data-end=1630>Safety certified</p></li><li data-start=1631 data-end=1652><p data-start=1633 data-end=1652>Trade-ins welcome</p></li><li data-start=1653 data-end=1689><p data-start=1655 data-end=1689>Financing options available O.A.C.</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1691 data-end=1694 /><p data-start=1696 data-end=1792>Located locally – come see it in person and take it for a test drive. You won’t be disappointed.</p><p data-start=1794 data-end=1849>Message now to schedule a viewing or ask any questions.</p><hr data-start=1851 data-end=1854 /><h3 data-start=1856 data-end=1913>Nissan Pathfinder 2017 SL — Luxury Meets Capability</h3><p data-start=1914 data-end=1940>Drive it. Love it. Own it</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

