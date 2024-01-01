Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This trike will provide more fun that anyone really deserves! The Ocean Pearl / Reflex Silver paint makes this trike stand out and people stand up and take notice. Stop by today or give us a call to discuss further.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3a3a3a; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Rewaco is an innovative company that specializes in the production of Factory Built Trikes founded in 1990 Germany. The German based manufacturer has designed and built innovative trikes for the last 30 years. These trikes have modernized and improved the trike industry by challenging its design, engineering, and ultimate performance. By bringing Rewaco trikes to Canada, it has elevated and pushed the Rewaco brand even further. Our mission is to import and distribute these incredible trikes to all Canadian dealers, trike lovers and riders!<br />For more information on our Rewaco trikes like options, pricing and ordering, you can call our sales staff and we would be happy to assist you in any way we can. The price of this motorcycle is subject to HST and license fees.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 8pt;><em><span style=line-height: 115%; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**</span></em></span></p>

2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2

9,297 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1715365631
  2. 1715365631
  3. 1715365675
  4. 1715365675
  5. 1715365675
  6. 1715365675
  7. 1715365676
  8. 1715365675
  9. 1715365675
  10. 1715365616
  11. 1715365616
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,297KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN W09RF2GC9HLR38014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE/SILVER
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,297 KM

Vehicle Description

This trike will provide more fun that anyone really deserves! The Ocean Pearl / Reflex Silver paint makes this trike stand out and people stand up and take notice. Stop by today or give us a call to discuss further.

Rewaco is an innovative company that specializes in the production of 'Factory Built Trikes' founded in 1990 Germany. The German based manufacturer has designed and built innovative trikes for the last 30 years. These trikes have modernized and improved the trike industry by challenging its design, engineering, and ultimate performance. By bringing Rewaco trikes to Canada, it has elevated and pushed the Rewaco brand even further. Our mission is to import and distribute these incredible trikes to all Canadian dealers, trike lovers and riders!
For more information on our Rewaco trikes like options, pricing and ordering, you can call our sales staff and we would be happy to assist you in any way we can. The price of this motorcycle is subject to HST and license fees.

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Lens Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost. ** Pre-Owned**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler

Additional Features

Spacious Trunk
Roadster Bar with neck cushion
Chrome taillight covers
Chrome Handlebars

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide CVO for sale in Jarvis, ON
2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide CVO 1,241 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Rewaco PUR3 GT Trike for sale in Jarvis, ON
2023 Rewaco PUR3 GT Trike 0 $69,722 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT Touring for sale in Jarvis, ON
2024 Rewaco PUR3 GT Touring 0 $69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lens Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lens Automotive

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2017 Rewaco RF1 LT-2