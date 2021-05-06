Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

56,771 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

  1. 1622468275
  2. 1622468275
  3. 1622468277
  4. 1622468274
  5. 1622468277
  6. 1622468277
  7. 1622468279
  8. 1622468278
  9. 1622468278
  10. 1622468277
  11. 1622468277
  12. 1622468277
  13. 1622468277
  14. 1622468275
  15. 1622468278
  16. 1622468277
  17. 1622468280
  18. 1622468279
  19. 1622468278
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7124119
  • Stock #: 9010
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN4J1170380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
am/fm
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tonneau Cover
Driver Information Centre
Spray In Box Liner
Selec-Terrain Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2007 Chevrolet HHR LT
 170,713 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 222,479 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC C5500 4x4 D...
 115,499 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory