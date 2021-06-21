Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

3,161 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,161KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7469820
  • Stock #: 9009
  • VIN: 2GNAXJEV1J6346519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9009
  • Mileage 3,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
am/fm
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
Electric parking brake
BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

