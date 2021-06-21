2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7469820 Stock #: 9009

9009 VIN: 2GNAXJEV1J6346519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 3,161 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Driver's Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Safety Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre Electric parking brake BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT WiFi Hot Spot

