Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Charger

63,436 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6573214
  • Stock #: 9004
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG6JH220384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9004
  • Mileage 63,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
BACK UP SENSORS
Cloth Interior
Driver Information Centre
BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2007 GMC C8500 DUMP ...
 121,755 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 97,116 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,597 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory