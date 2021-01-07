Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Driver's Seat Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Information Centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.