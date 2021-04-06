Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Canyon

32,868 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

Denali 4x4 Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

Denali 4x4 Crew Cab

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6870213
  • Stock #: 9010
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN8J1181911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Mud Flaps
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
short box
Driver Information Centre
Spray In Box Liner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECT
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
Wireless charging station
LaneSense Indicator
4G LTE WIFI
Selec-Terrain Switch
HUD-Heads Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Len's Automotive

2000 Honda Civic EX
 260,906 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 192,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 116,459 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-5041

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory