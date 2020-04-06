Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO VAN

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,819KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4860417
  • Stock #: 9036-
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP9K1223706
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

For over 30 years, Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding area with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. Here at Len’s Automotive, we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! So visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! We are open Mon - Fri 8am to 8pm, and Saturday’s 8am to 5pm. The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

*Pre-Owned/Former Rental Vehicle*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • 4.3L
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • *Former Rental Vehicle*
  • *Pre-Owned*
  • WiFi Hot Spot

Send A Message