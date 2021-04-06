Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado

35,434 KM

Details Description Features

$86,995

+ tax & licensing
$86,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

3500HD High Country 4x4 Dually Duramax Diesel

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

3500HD High Country 4x4 Dually Duramax Diesel

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$86,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6870099
  • Stock #: 9009
  • VIN: 1GC4KYEY3KF267061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Mud Flaps
Running Boards
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Tow Haul
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated rear seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Dual Rear Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Crew Cab
Duramax Diesel
BACK UP SENSORS
Parking Distance Control
Driver Information Centre
Spray In Box Liner
Power Folding Mirrors
USB
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Window Air Deflectors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
Voice Command Recognition
Wireless charging station
LaneSense Indicator
Selec-Terrain Switch
Hard Fold Up Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

