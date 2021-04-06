2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$86,995 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6870099

6870099 Stock #: 9009

9009 VIN: 1GC4KYEY3KF267061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 35,434 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power rear sliding window Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Mud Flaps Running Boards Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Tow Haul Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Heated rear seats Driver's Memory Seat Heated & Cooled Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Crew Cab Duramax Diesel BACK UP SENSORS Parking Distance Control Driver Information Centre Spray In Box Liner Power Folding Mirrors USB TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Window Air Deflectors VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS Voice Command Recognition Wireless charging station LaneSense Indicator Selec-Terrain Switch Hard Fold Up Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.