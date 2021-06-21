Menu
2019 Honda Gold Wing

1,257 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Len's Automotive

519-587-5041

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Gold Wing

2019 Honda Gold Wing

1800 Trike

2019 Honda Gold Wing

1800 Trike

Location

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7496154
  • Stock #: 9002
  • VIN: JHSC7986KK100006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Len’s Automotive has been a family run business that has served Jarvis and the surrounding community with great quality service from used vehicle sales, service, towing, vehicle detailing and more. At Len’s Automotive we offer affordable prices, extended warranties, great financing rates, and we will even take your old vehicle in on trade! Visit us today for all your vehicle needs in the heart of Downtown Jarvis! The price selling price of this vehicle is subject to HST & license fees at an extra cost.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
am/fm
GPS Navigation
WINDSHIELD
Heated Grips
Independent suspension

Len's Automotive

Len's Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

